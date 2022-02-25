Chief of Staff was denied access to Adwoa Safo’s residence – Report

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and Adwoa Safo

Adwoa Safo is still on leave

Chief of Staff was denied access to her residence



This was reported by Joy News



Joy News is reporting that the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, was denied access to the residence of Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



According to the report, at the time that the government needed the numbers to pass the 2021 budget, the Chief of Staff was tasked to go and look for the MP when her absence from Parliament became consistent.



When she arrived at her residence, “the Chief of Staff did not even have access to the estate’s compound," Joy News' Elton John Brobbey reported.



“The security guys told her that until they get express instructions from the occupant who she was going to visit, they will not allow her in,” he said.

The report further indicated, “the woman [Chief of Staff] stood there for a while almost an hour and she left.”



The report further stated, following the Chief of Staff’s denial, Adwoa Safo flew out of the country after making certain demands that were not met.



The reporter noted, the Minister for Women, Gender and Social Protection, requested for the position of the Deputy Majority Leader and also to be a Minister of State.



Sarah Adwoa Safo has been accused by some of her colleagues of blackmailing the government and using her position as a bargaining chip to nullify government business.



“All the problems government is facing are attributable to Adwoa Safo. Clearly, her intention and posture show that she wants to sabotage NPP,” New Juaben South MP, Michael Okyere Baafi said in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM.