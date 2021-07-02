Chief of the Army Staff, other military delegation to visit Wa after residents were assaulted

Military Officers assaulting Wa residents

• The Chief of the Army Staff and other military officials are expected in Wa

• This was after some soldiers assaulted some residents on Thursday afternoon



• The soldiers were in search of a missing mobile phone which belongs to an officer



The Chief of the Army Staff is leading a high-powered military delegation to Wa after residents were assaulted by the soldiers in search of a missing mobile phone.



This was disclosed by Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, Upper West Regional Minister, in a Joy News report monitored by GhanaWeb.



The minister indicated that military officials when they visit, will pay a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV to apologise over the incident and assure them of an investigation to deal with officers found culpable.



Dr Hafiz Bin Salih is said to have held an emergency REGSEC meeting after the incident happened.

Background



Some armed soldiers have been caught on camera brutalising residents of Wa in the Upper West Region on Thursday, July 1, over a missing mobile phone supposedly belonging to one of the soldiers.



According to one eyewitness, one of the soldiers is believed to have boarded what is referred to as “Yellow Yellow” or “Mahama Cambo” and lost his phone.



The incident is said to have started at 1:00 pm and lasted for close to an hour at the Wa main traffic.



Several of the victims are said to have sustained various degrees of injury.



Two of them are currently on admission at the Wa Municipal Hospital.

A 29-year-old vulcanizer, who was a victim, is suspected to have developed a fracture in his right thigh during the assault.



This comes after soldiers opened fire on protesters at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, leading to the death of two people and four others injured.



The Public Relations Officer of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council, Cletus Awuni, who was also a victim, told an Accra based Citi FM that, the soldiers dragged him out of a car and interrogated him for filming the incident.



Watch below how the military assaulted the civilians.



