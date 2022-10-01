Chief, others injured as anti-galamsey taskforce clash with illegal miners

Photo showing the taskforce in the bush

The Chief of Kyebi-Apapam Osabarima Apagya Ofori IV and others have been injured in a violent clash during anti-galamsey operation at Asamang Tamfoe in the Atiwa East District in the Eastern region Thursday, September 30, 2022.

Osabarima Okogyeaman Apagya Ofori IV head of Okyeman Environmental taskforce in a joint operation with the Kibi Divisional Police Command invaded illegal mining sites in Asamang Tamfoe community but were resisted leading to a violent clash.



The Chief was struck in the head by a flying stone and was rushed to Kibi Government Hospital where he was treated and discharged.



The joint operation team managed to arrest 24 suspected illegal miners.



However, others managed to escape.



The joint team led by the Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Magnus Reindorf Sam retrieved a pump action gun, 2 excavators, 2 motorcycles, 1 tricycle, and 2 pumping machines.



Some of the illegal miners blocked the road to prevent the team from moving out of the community with the excavator and other equipment seized.

The violent resistance led to firing of warning shots as the rampaging youth hurl stones and other dangerous implements.



Some vehicles were smashed whiles others including the Chief of Kyebi Apapam sustained injury.



After being discharged from the hospital, Osabarima Apagya Ofori IV told the media that, the illegal miners in the community have resisted and attacked the Okyeman Environmental taskforce after many attempts.



He decided to collaborate with the Police to clamp down on them to protect the environment from the scourge of Galamsey.



Meanwhile, the suspects are being screened for prosecution.