Chief suspended for disobeying Traditional authorities

The suspended Nene Okukrubour Teye Kwesi Agyeman V

The Divisional Chief of Numersi in the Shai Traditional Council of the Greater Accra Region, Nene Okukrubour Teye Kwesi Agyemang V, has been placed on indefinite leave for reportedly disobeying the Shai Traditional Council of Elders.

Speaking to Angel News on behalf of the President and Paramount Chief of the Shai Traditional Council, Nene Odeopeor Martey Kodjo Awah IV, Gyaasehene of Numersi, Nene Ofosu Oblim II GyaaseHene, indicated that they made the choice because they could not tolerate leaders who lack discipline.



“Nene Teye Kwesi Agyeman doesn’t respect the traditional council’s leaders because no one appointed him to a position, he doesn’t follow directions and only acts on his own accord, he always speaks for himself and claims to be the Dodowa’s paramount chief despite the fact that the community already has a chief,” Nene Ofosu told Jaman Dehyee Opambour.



According to him, he is not the Paramount Chief of Dodowa as he claims to be, but rather a divisional chief of Numersi known as Mantamu Mantamu Hene.



In addition , they disclosed that Nene Okukrubour Teye Kwesi Agyemang V had been making fun of the President and Paramount Chief of Shai Traditional Council’s illness for years.



The current president and paramount chief of the traditional council, Nene Odeopar Martey Kodjo Awah IV, wanted to impose a replacement for the traditional council since he is unable to perform his duties due to his health conditions, however, Nene Okukrubour Teye Kwesi Agyeman V does not support the procedures, he said in response to the suspension.

He claimed that all the accusations made against him are untrue. In light of this, he does not accept the traditional Council’s decision to suspend him.



He continued by saying that although he has never presented himself as the Paramount Chief of the Shai Traditional Council, he has occasionally had people refer to him in that capacity. In his opinion, there is nothing improper about that.



“It is even shameful to be called president and paramount chief of Shai Traditional Council as you have seen or heard, since 2018 up to now when did you hear from the so-called president and paramount chief of the area chairing a meeting or addressing his people, among us here, who has a picture of him, it is only on paper that we have gazetted someone as a paramount chief but we are not seeing him physically performing his duties”. Nene Okrukubour Agyemang said.



"Because he would still be carrying out his obligations as chief of Numersi under the supervision of the Shai Traditional Council, he declared the suspension to be unlawful and declared it unacceptable".