Chief turned armed robber arrested with pump-action gun in the Upper East Region

The police in the region have assured the public that they will deal critically with all criminals

The Sandema District Police Command in the Upper East Region Police has arrested suspect Agriwen Owen at Azim-zim on Sandema-Chuchuluga road with a pump-action gun, seven (7) AAA live cartridges, and one empty AAA empty cartridge, a Jackknife, one (1) handcuff, and a Talisman.

Police Night Patrol team in Sandema, during their duty tour on Monday, October 5, 2021, spotted the suspect in charge of a motorbike at about 2:30 am and signalled him to stop, but he failed to comply with the Police warning.



He was, however, arrested after a hot chase and a search conducted on him revealed the above concealed in a big bag he was holding.



A police statement said further search in his room in the presence of his niece revealed ash Police torchlight, one empty cartridge, a police reflector and a piece of police material with the inscription Ghana.

On that same day, a victim of attempted robbery, name withheld, came to the Sandema Police station about 2:50 am and reported that the said suspect attacked him in his house at about 2:00 am with a pump-action gun in an attempt to rob him.



The information available to Police indicates that the suspect, Agriwen Owen, chief of Balansa, was dismissed from the Ghana Armed Forces for misconduct and was recruited by NADMO but was again dismissed for alleged misconduct.



The Police in the Upper East Region assures the public of a robust police posture to deal with all criminal activities especially violent crimes, including robbery, murder and cross-border crimes in the region.