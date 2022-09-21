2
Menu
News

Chief who allegedly killed a trainee nurse in Mankessim arrested

Arrested 1 The chief was arrested in his hideout at Ekumfi Akwakrom

Wed, 21 Sep 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested one Nana Clark Onyaa in connection with the killing of a 25-year-old trainee nurse, Georgina Asor Botchwey.

According to reports, the suspect after conniving with a pastor to kill the lady managed to bury her in a kitchen in his house at Mankessim.

Tufuhene of Ekumfi, Akwakrom Nana Onyaa fled the town upon hearing that his accomplice has been arrested but the Police subsequently arrested the said chief at his hideout at Ekumfi Akwakrom.

Reports say Nana Onyaa and the pastor had demanded GH¢15,000 from the lady’s family after the kidnap for her to be released.

Narrating the incident, the Police said because the family failed to pay the amount, the Chief and the pastor allegedly killed the lady and subsequently buried her in the chief’s kitchen.

In an interview with GHOne TV News, the Central Regional Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent David Gyabaa confirmed the arrest adding that both suspects are with the Regional Police Command.

Meanwhile, some angry residents of Mankesim have called on the Police to make sure the suspects face the full rigour of the law.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Mohammed Salisu finally spotted at Black Stars camp
My mom wept after Spain call-up - Nico Williams
Kwasi Kwarteng, UK Finance Minister, under fire for smiling during Queen’s funeral
Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams named in Ghana-Brazil combine XI
NPP will be declared winner in 2024 elections - Prophet Badu Kobi
Valerie Sawyerr takes on 'incompetent' Chief of Staff
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Related Articles: