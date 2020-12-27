Chiefs and people of Bole are with you in prayers - Bolewura to Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) has said that the Chiefs, Imams and people of Bole are are with former President John Dramani Mahama in prayer as he rejects the Presidential election results as declared by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

The Bolewura made this comment when former President John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy call on him at his Palace in Bole on Saturday 26th December, 2020 as part of the former President’s annual visits to Bole to celebrate Christmas with children on Boxing Day.



The Bolewura further said amidst applause that former President John Dramani Mahama is an indigene of Bole and so the Chiefs and people of the area are monitoring what is happening in the country with Ken interest. He invoked the gods of Gonja to be with the former President in all his endeavours. The Bolewura also called for the President to be extra patient in his dealings with the situation in the country so as to build a united Ghana.



Former President Mahama has celebrated Christmas with children in Bole every year for six consecutive years. He and his family always share gifts to children.

Former President Mahama is extremely popular in his hometown of Bole where he effectively served as the MP for 12 years (1997 – 2009) and rose through the ranks of politics to become a President of the Republic of Ghana. He is always greeted by a massive crowd of excited people to his hometown.



Former President John Dramani Mahama is in the Savannah Region for two days and will attend a funeral at Salaga on Monday 28th December, 2020.