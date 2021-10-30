Chiefs and people of Esiama climax Kundum festival with a call for development

Chief of Esiama, Nana Enu Kwagyan III

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

This year's Kundum festival celebrated by the Chiefs and people Esiama Divisional traditional council in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region has been climaxed with a call for development.

The festival which is celebrated by the Ahantas and Nzema people of the Western Region, is an occasion to render thanksgiving to the gods for the abundance of food at the end of the harvest period.



The week-long celebration which was on the theme, "Together we Stand", was marked with activities such as appellations, football competition, a clean-up exercise, street carnival, health talk and fundraising.



Nkrumah Stars of Esiama won the community soccer competition by beating Gentle Stars of Esiama 3-2 on penalties.



The celebration also brought together people from far and near.



Addressing the durbar organized to climax the celebration, the Chief of Esiama, Nana Enu Kwagyan III, expressed profound appreciation to his people and invited guests who made the celebration a very memorable and colourful one.



He also thanked the planning committee for organizing such a peaceful celebration and encouraged them to organize another colourful one next year.

Nana Enu Kwagyan III who became the chief of Esiama in late 2020, took the opportunity to appeal to the inhabitants of the area to use the festival to unite as a prerequisite for the rapid development of the community.



The Chief took the opportunity to commend the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for supporting the development of Esiama.



He mentioned that Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah used his position as the former Energy Minister to help so many youths of Esiama and Ellembelle District as a whole.



"We appreciate whatever Hon. Armah Kofi-Buah has done for Esiama, through his efforts, Esiama Chief Palace has been refurbished, when Hon. Armah Kofi-Buah was the Energy Minister he helped with the establishment of the Ghana Gas processing plant in Ellembelle, during his time as Energy Minister, many roads in Ellembelle were constructed, Hon. Buah is very supportive", he acknowledged.



He, therefore, urged the MP to continue to fight for the development of Nzema and stated that the community would continue to rally behind him in prayers.



"Look at the development Buah brought to Nzema when he was a Cabinet Minister, roads, Ghana Gas. We are solidly behind Hon. Buah, our stool is behind you. We will continue to pray for long life for you and also wisdom", he said.

The Chief who has been nicknamed as "Development Driver", bemoaned how streetlights in the area have been damaged for over six months.



He said, "Esiama is one of the commercial towns in Ellembelle District but our streetlights are not working, my people fear to go out in the evening because of the streetlights which are not functioning".



He, therefore, pleaded with the MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah to help them replace the damaged streetlights.



"We will appeal to you (Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah) to respond to our calls and provide us with streetlights, there is darkness in Esiama during the night, please try and fix all our damaged streetlights for us", he said.



He also called on the government to upgrade the Esiama health centre into a Polyclinic to save more lives.



The Chief ended his speech by admonishing parents not to lavish money on expensive funerals to the detriment of their children's education and their developmental needs.

On his part, the Member of Parliament for the area who joined the Esiama community to climax their Kundum festival, thanked the Chief and his elders for inviting him to celebrate the festival with them.



He applauded the Chief for maintaining the existing peace in the area and charged him to maintain the peace the people of the community are currently enjoying.



He also called on the youth to support the Chief to develop the area.



Emmanuel Armah-Kofi pledged his total commitment to address some of the challenges facing the community most importantly, the streetlights.



"We are praying that whatever he (Esiama Chief) is doing will succeed, we are solidly behind him, God is with him, we will encourage him to do the good things he started for Esiama community. We will do our possible best to provide Esiama with streetlights so Nana we have heard you", he concluded.



Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah seized the opportunity to support the celebration with an undisclosed amount of money plus drinks.

The festival which is celebrated by the Ahantas and Nzema people of the Western Region is an occasion to render thanksgiving to God for the abundance of food at the end of the harvest period.



The ritual dance (Kundum), has the propensity to ward off any devilish spirits and malevolent forces from towns and villages.



The festival usually starts from Ahanta through Axim and Ellembelle to the Jomoro.