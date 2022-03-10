Chiefs and people of Kusawgu appeal for potable drinking water

Some residents of Kusawgu fetching water from contaminated dam

Correspondence from Savannah Region

The Chiefs and people of Kusawgu in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region have appealed to the government and Non-Governmental Organisations(NGOs) to provide them with potable drinking water as they lack a good source of water.



According to them, the only source of water they rely on is a dam which they share with cattle making it difficult to have access to clean water.



The residents in an interview with GhanaWeb's Savannah regional correspondent lamented the quality of water they depend on for their daily activities and urged the government to as a matter of urgency construct boreholes to bring an end to the age-long water problem they have been confronted with.



They added that the dam is contaminated with faecal matter of cattle posing a health risk to them but they have no alternative than to rely on it as a source of water though they are aware the dam is polluted and not fit for human consumption.





They furthered that the other source of water they rely on is the White Volta river at Yapei where they travel over a kilometer to fetch from.



Meanwhile, a trek around the Kusawgu township by GhanaWeb's correspondent also saw no single borehole forcing the over 3000 residents to depend on contaminated sources for water.



Kilibi-Wura Amidu who spoke on behalf of the Paramount Chief for Kusawgu Traditional Area, His Royal Majesty Kusawgu - Wura Alhassan Soale Bonyanso II, made a passionate appeal to the government to construct boreholes for them because there is no other source of drinking water.



According to him, several efforts to drill boreholes for them in the past have all proved unsuccessful, a situation he describes as unfortunate.



He, therefore, urged the overnment to consider channelling the water content of the White Volta at Yapei to the Kusawgu town for use by residents.