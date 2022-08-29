Chiefs appeal to government to construct Essuoso-Bonsawire bad road

Mr. Benjamin Kessie and some community members

The Chiefs and people of Essuoso and Bonsawire communities in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region have appealed to the government to construct the Essuoso-Bonsawire bad road to ease their transportation challenges and boost farming and other economic activities in the areas.

The appeal was made when the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area, Mr. Benjamin Kessie met the community members during his community visitations in the 2nd quarter of the year, 2022.



Classroom infrastructures, portable sources of drinking water, community mining, unemployment, clinics, and public toilet facilities were among other concerns raised by members of both communities.



Particularly, the youth in the Bonsawire community were unhappy over the lack of telecommunication network services, which is affecting their daily activities.



They pleaded with the Municipal Chief Executive to mount a network mast in the community to improve communication service in the area.



In response, Mr. Benjamin Kessie assured them that, the construction of the road would be completed before the end of the year 2024.

Regarding the network, Mr. Kessie thanked the youth, chiefs, and people of the Bonsawire Community for their patience, and promised of resolving the issue in due course.



The MCE took the opportunity to call for unity and togetherness to help in the fight against the Galamsey menace, especially along the river bodies in the Municipality.



He added that responsible small-scale mining was the only way to preserve our natural heritage and ensure sustainable mining for future generations.



He was further taken around with his team, comprising of the Presiding Member, Mr. Emmanuel Gado, the Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Frank Ernest Odro, and some Heads of Departments to inspect some ongoing and completed projects in both communities.



The community visitations, which form part of the MCE's major activities are expected to be re-commenced in the 3rd quarter of the year.