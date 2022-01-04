Chiefs are part of Ghana's problems - Dormaahene criticizes peers

Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu

Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu has chided his colleague chiefs for their contribution to the failure of Ghana as a country.

He believes that the blame should not only be placed on politicians and their followers but also chiefs across the country.



The Dormaahene contends that if all chiefs play their roles very well, Ghana will become a better place but that has not been the case in the country for some time now.



“We should not blame only Nana Akufo-Addo and his Ministers for the state of the country because we are also part. We sell lands in our communities and keep the monies to ourselves and not use it for the needed development.

He argued that it’s about time chiefs realize their roles and accept criticisms from the people who believe that they are falling short of their calling to serve their people.



“If there are resources at your disposal but it’s not being used for the good of the people and there is someone to criticize you for not helping with the development of your community, has the person committed a crime,” he questioned?



Speaking on his political affiliation, the Dormaahene said he has been tagged with several political parties since he took over as Chief of Dormaa but for him, he belongs to the Dormaa Party and will support any government that decides to make life better for his people.