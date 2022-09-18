Chiefs are powerless in the fight against 'galamsey' – Suame MP

The Minister for Parliament Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has explained why chiefs and local government authorities are powerless in the fight against illegal small-scale mining (‘galamsey’).

According to him, because chiefs are not involved in the process of giving out mining concessions, they do not know the people who have the proper right to start mining and the extent of their rights.



“When prospecting licenses are given to the miners, some of them turn them into mining licenses and they start operating. The chiefs and the community leaders do not know the difference between prospecting and mining licenses. If we involve the chiefs and assemblies in the process of giving out concessions, they will be aware of the people who have the right and the extent of their rights.



“There is no assembly that is unaware of ‘galamsey’ activities going on in their jurisdictions. There is also no chief who is unaware aware of ‘galamsey’ activities going on in their communities. But these assemblies and chiefs do not have the power to stop it.



“Because as I was saying, the concessions are given in Accra and so even if the chiefs no they are powerless," Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, said in Twi in a Hello FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



"So, if we want to fight galamsey, we have to get the communities, the assembles, and chiefs involved. This is what can help us win the fight,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service have arrested the Chief of Sefwi Elubo, Nana Anini Baffour, and his brother, Kwadwo Affi, in connection with alleged illegal mining in Sefwi Elubo township in the Western North Region.



The arrest follows a police investigation of a video circulating on social media showing illegal mining activities in some compound houses in the town.



A statement from the police released on September 17 revealed that a pit which was dug from one of the affected houses led to the bedroom of the chief’s brother.



The statement read, “Investigation has so far discovered dug-out pits from the compound leading to the bedroom of the chief’s brother. Four other deep dug-out pits have also been uncovered by the police in other houses in the same vicinity.”



“Investigation has further revealed that the chief, his brother and six other suspects who are on the run are the main people behind the illegal activities,” the statement said.

IB/BOG



