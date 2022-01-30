Chiefs bemoan poor communication network in Upper West

Naa Dikomwine Domalae with other dignitaries

Source: GNA

Naa Dikomwine Domalae, President of the Upper West Region House of Chiefs has appealed to government and relevant stakeholders in the telecommunication industry to extend their networks to all parts of the region.

He said access to telecommunications networks in the region remained a challenge affecting the livelihoods of citizens in the area. “Telecommunications are important to the people of the region especially during this COVID-19 pandemic period when online studies and workshop training are done through zoom and Microsoft teams”.



Naa Domalea who made the appeal in Wa at the first general meeting of the Upper West Region House of Chiefs lamented the low pace of road construction work in some parts of the region and called on government to help solve the poor and dilapidated nature of the road network in the region, especially the Wa-Sawla road, which was becoming unbearable to ply by vehicles due to potholes.



He, however, commended government for fulfilling some of its initiatives such as the free senior high school, planting for food and jobs as well as planting and rural development to help eradicate poverty in the country.

He urged stakeholders to support government to achieve the policies implemented to benefit everyone.



Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister assured that their concerns would be addressed and thanked the chiefs for their support in the development agenda of government.