Chiefs in Sissala West task GHS Council to begin Agenda 111 Project

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Source: GNA

The Chiefs and people of the Sissala West District have bemoaned the slow pace of work on the government's Agenda 111 hospitals project in the district.

They said although the project had been awarded on contract, work was yet to commence.



The people expressed their concern when the Ghana Health Service Council paid a day’s visit to Gwollu and Jawia in the Sissala West District to acquaint themselves with the state of health activities in the area.



Kuoro Baata Abdul Rahaman, who delivered a speech on behalf of Kuoro Kuri Buktie Limann Ⅳ, the Paramount Chief of the Gwollu Traditional Area, conveyed their displeasure about the failure of the contractor to report to the site.



“We the Chiefs want the project accelerated but sadly we are reliably informed of the slow progress of work on the new hospital due to the failure of the lead contractor of the project, MAHOCKET Company Limited, to report to the project site since accepting the contract,” he said.



The Chief said the District Hospital had no means of transport for the Medical Doctor for effective monitoring of the various health centres for effective health delivery in the district, which is impacting negatively on the health outcomes in the area.

Dr Sefa Badiako, the Chairman of the Ghana Health Service Council, said the visit was to interact with the health staff and tour the facilities to have firsthand information on the condition of the staff in the area.



He announced that people working in deprived areas would be rewarded and appreciated for their hard work, emphasizing that the Council would propose higher pay for workers in deprived areas of the country than those in privileged areas.



“In terms of study leave and transfers, we have a policy that says those who work in deprived areas for three years are qualified for transfers and study leave and as a Council, we shall ensure such people are supported ”, he said.



Dr Sefa noted that workers’ appreciation day in Ghana had been instituted, with all the modalities put in place, adding that before this year ends, the first health appreciation day would be observed.



“This is intended and planned to appreciate the hard work that health professionals render in bringing quality health care to the people,” the Council Chairman explained.

He observed that the Ghana Health Service had the best facilities and professionals, but most Ghanaians prefer private hospitals as the first point of call to the public facilities.



He identified the attitude of some of the staff in public facilities as the cause, and encouraged all to cultivate a customer service attitude that would restore confidence in the public health facilities.



Madam Ayisha Batong Hor, the Sissala West District Chief Executive (DCE), enumerated some health interventions currently being undertaken in the area by the District Assembly and urged the Council to adopt the Gwollu hospital.



She also appealed to the authorities to post critical skilled staff to the area, given the fact that residents of Southern Burkina Faso access healthcare from the area as they view it as the best in Ghana.