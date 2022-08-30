Chiefs must protect rivers, streams from unauthorised mining - Mireku Duker

Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker

Source: GNA

Mr. George Mireku Duker, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has called on chiefs to step up their gatekeeping role of protecting water bodies from being endangered by illegal mining activities.

“We cannot discount the role of chiefs in their various communities in stopping illegal mining activities, and so they must rise to the call and support the government’s effort,” he said.



He said chiefs were custodians of customs and natural resources, but “it’s strange that foreigners have invaded our lands and water bodies, most of which are sacred places, with such impunity.



“We think that chiefs have a significant role to play in addressing this menace.”



Mr. Mireku Duker was speaking at a crunch meeting with chiefs and key stakeholders of 15 mining districts in the Eastern Region to address the wanton destruction of water bodies, notably the Birim River, the main water source for Ghana Water Company to pump potable water to millions of people in the Eastern and parts of the Greater Accra regions.



A few months ago, mining committees for 15 districts were inaugurated with the mandate to ensure responsible mining in their communities, but the Deputy Minister said the committees were not working up to expectations, prompting a stakeholder meeting to involve the chiefs.



He stated that the government had implemented several interventions involving the military and other security intelligence, “yet, our bodies of water are not getting clean… It is high time we ensure that chiefs who are landowners are well positioned to achieve results quickly.”

However, the chiefs stated that the government needed to streamline the community mining programme so that local chiefs could play a leading role in the licencing of prospective mining companies.



The Chief of Kyebi-Apapam Okogyeaman Apagya Fori said chiefs needed logistical and security support to stamp out their authority in illegal mining matters.



“Often, we are frustrated with limited resources and authority, especially when people claim they are from Jubilee House or have been permitted by higher authorities to mine a concession within our communities,” he added.



Mr. Seth Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, assured the chiefs of the Regional Security Committee’s unflinching support for the chiefs to play their role in dealing with illegal mining.



He said the Chief Justice has designated three courts in the region to adjudicate matters relating to illegal mining.