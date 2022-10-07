Chiefs, people of Awudome honour Speaker of Parliament

Togbega Addai Kwasi Dzani XIII (3rd from left) in a hand shake with the Speaker

The chiefs and people of Awudome Traditional Area in the Ho West District of the Volta Region on Saturday honoured the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, as Togbe Nutefeworla I, for his contribution to national development.

The event took place in Awudome Anyirawase during the celebration of the AWO Festival of the people of the Awudome Traditional Area.



The AWO Festival is an embodiment of the history of Awudome, which has a common knowledge that every single ethnic group in contemporary Ghana at one time in their history migrated from one location to the other.



So Awudome's migratory journey during the 14th century to their current abode shares similar characteristics.



AWO Festival was, therefore, instituted in remembrance of the great sacrifice and to constantly remind the youth of the history.



The celebration of the festival also marks the beginning of a harvest season for yams and an occasion where funds are raised for development projects in the area.

Mr Bagbin, who was the guest of honour, in his address said he was excited about the honour done to him and commended the people of Awudome Traditional Area for their rich traditional heritage and beautiful culture.



According to him, it was important for every traditional area to be reminded constantly of its history and heritage.



That, he said, should not only serve as an inspiration and a guide but also mirror “our past in order to shape our future while teaching us useful lessons.”



He added that traditional values were on the decline, with the youth showing little or no interest to learn, making a passionate appeal to the elders to continue to drum home the positive aspect of our culture to the youth.



The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, reminded the people that the government was doing everything possible to improve the economy and better their lives.

The Member of Parliament for the area, Emmanuel Bedzrah, lauded the chiefs and people of the area for their support for him during his tenure as their MP, adding he would never disappoint them.



The District Chief Executive of Ho West Ernest Appau called on the people to continue to rally behind the government to ensure that projects that had been earmarked for the area, see the light of day.



He said the Assembly would soon go into commercial farming to use the proceeds to support chiefs in the Traditional Area.



Togbega Addai Kwasi Dzani XIII, Paramount Chief of Awudome Traditional Area, in his welcome address, noted that their quest to exist in peace with all persons remained unshaken and “we have over the years strived to promote same with our neighbours.”



He thanked the Speaker for honouring their invitation, adding that they regarded him as a son of the land whose exploits saw him rising to the highest position as Speaker.