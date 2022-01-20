Chiefs warn Radio Ada against stirring up tension, condemn attack on station

Two Ada staff and other visitors were held hostage during the attack

The Ada Traditional Council (ATC) led by the paramount chief Nene Agudey Obichire III has cautioned Radio Ada against publications that raise tension in the Ada community.

The Chiefs called on the management of the station to have a second look at some of its programmes in order not to create confusion in the community.



At a press conference by Chiefs and Queen mothers in the traditional area, the Council condemned the alleged attack on the station and called the police to be vigilant.



Nene Agudey Obichire III, Manklalo of Ada Traditional Area who addressed the press on Thursday, January 20 said “The Paramount chief of the Ada Traditional Area and president of the ATC together with the entire Council sympathizes with the station and condemns the act in its entirety.



“We call on all to cooperate with the Police and assist investigations when the need arises so that the preparators would be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to all".



“Meanwhile, the attack raises certain concerns. What might have been the cause of this unprecedented attack? However, since the matter is already in the hands of the Police we leave that to them to determine. While we await the outcome of the investigation we wish to caution radio Ada to desist from airing programmes and making statements that stir up tensions in our peaceful community.

“Whereas the dignified chiefs would want to address statements from the radio station that are derogatory nature through the appropriate medium, some inexperienced and lawless will do otherwise. We, therefore, urge the security service to be very vigilant.”



The Ghana Police had announced a GH₵ 10,000.00 reward for credible information that will lead to the arrest of suspects who vandalized the radio station.



A statement issued on Sunday, January 16 said “The Police hereby urge the staff of Radio Ada, people of Big Ada and the general public to remain calm as we continue our investigations into the attack at the Radio Ada station on Thursday, January 13, 2022.”



Radio Ada 93.3 in the Greater Accra Region was reportedly attacked on the morning of Thursday, January 13 by a group of eight men, one of who was said to have been armed with a pistol.



A presenter who was on-air at the time of the attack is reported to have been beaten while the studio equipment of the station was vandalized leading to a temporary shutdown of the station.

A statement by management of the station says “two Radio Ada staff together with visitors to the station were held hostage during the attack”.



The management says, the attackers disclosed publicly their reason.



“The attackers openly declared that they had come to vandalise the station because of its Manor Munyu and other programmes discussing the recent developments in the Songor. They threatened to inflict further havoc should the station continue with programmes on the Songor”, parts of the statement reads.



Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Big Ada police while the beaten presenter was taken to the Ada East District Hospital for treatment.