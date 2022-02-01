Chifeng Jilong completes take over of Wassa Golden Star Resources

Some workers of Chifen Jilong Mining Company Limited

Source: Daniel Ato Aidoo, Contributor

"The government of Ghana will continue to set high benchmarks anchored on integrity for the development and safe operations of gold mining ", Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has emphasized.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony of Golden Star Wassa Limited to Chifen Jilong Mining Company Limited, the Minister traced the historical relevance of the famous "Wassa Gold Rush of 1870", and urged the new company to "optimize production for the growth of our national economy ".



The rights of employees will be protected, and severance packages should be paid in accordance with the laws of Ghana, Abu Jinapor assured, promising that the company will work to ensure that the local component and safe environmental practices are maintained.



"As a government, we reaffirm our commitment to making Ghana the best mining hub in Africa", the Minister reiterated.



Nana Kunadjoa II, Paramount Queenmother of Wassa Fiase Traditional area, said the take over of Golden Star Wassa mine by Chifen Jilong should translate into new jobs for the people in the catchment area.



"We are ready to partner the new company as owners of the land to ensure that your operations inure to the benefit of our people and country", the paramount queen emphasized.

The colourful ceremony attended by representatives of the new company, the Western regional minister- Kobby Otchere Darko, Mireku Duker, deputy minister of lands and natural resources, traditional leaders, and people from all walks, also initiated a process that looks into the future with hope for the Wassa mines. A plaque was also unveiled by the Minister to commemorate the handing over.



Staff retained by the new owners expressed appreciation for how their severance package arrangement was handled, and applauded management and government for their efforts.



The new owners of the Wassa Mines- Chifen, is an international gold mining company with a market capitalization of approximately $3.7bn, which includes another world-class gold mine in Laos.



Tony Lee, executive president, Chifen Jilong Mining Company, expressed production optimism for the 50.89sq.km Wassa mine, and promised to develop it through best practices and modern technology.