Chiir Royal Family of Nandom accuses military, police of holding them hostage

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Chiir Royal Family of Nandom in the Upper West Region has alleged that a joint team of military and police personnel raided their palace on April 3 and held the family hostage.

They say they believe the treatment is in relation to their protest against the gazetting of the Founder and CEO of Rabito Clinic, Professor Edmund Delle as Paramount Chief of Nandom.

A statement from the family signed by the Head of the family Peter Aabenyaa Deri mentioned the Nandom Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) as being complicit in the whole process.

They pointed accusing fingers at MUSEC for facilitating the installation of Prof. Edmund Delle as the Paramount Chief of the area, an exercise the family contends violates customs and tradition.

“It has become abundantly clear that MUSEC has played a critical role though disappointing to the Chiir Royal Family in the Nandom Chieftaincy Affairs and in getting Prof. Edmund Delle gazetted as Paramount Chief of Nandom. All the media publications by MUSEC were a grand scheme well executed in support of Prof. Edmund Delle’s candidature as Paramount Chief of Nandom”, parts of the statement read.

The Chiir Royal Family is convinced that MUSEC is neck-deep in the processes and should be held responsible for any breach of peace in Nandom.

Below is the full statement:

