Child Rights International announces GH¢10,000 bounty for arrest of man flogging toddler

Executive Director of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah

Child Rights International (CRI) has announced an additional cash reward of GH¢10,000 to any individual who will provide details that will lead to the location of the individuals involved in the flogging of a toddler as seen in a viral social media video.

The organisation described such acts as unfortunate but admitted they are not absent in the Ghanaian society.



Child Rights, whose mission is to promote and protect the inherent dignity of every child and to provide assistance to help children develop to their full potential, added that “numerous children across the country face such abuse daily.”



They therefore declared that “in support of the Ghana Police Service’s effort to locate the individual, Child Rights International, through the office of the Executive Director, is publicly staking a reward claim of TEN THOUSAND GHANA CEDIS (GHS 10,000) to any individual who will be able to provide details that will lead to the location of the individual in question, the person that recorded the video and the individual seated watching the scene unfold.”

The cash reward comes after the Ghana Police Service offered GH¢2,000 for leads that would aid them arrest the perpetrator of the horrific act.



“In view of the urgency associated with the matter, a reward of GH¢2000 has been set aside for anyone who is able to provide credible information that could lead to the arrest of the individual and rescue the child”, the police tweeted.



According to Child Rights International “this video is a clear indication of a dent in child protection efforts in the country and must be tackled with all seriousness and perpetrators of such acts must face the full rigor of the law.”