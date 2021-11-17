Childhood cancers included in NHIS benefit package, a big relief to children with cancer - Survivor

The incorporation of child cancer into the health insurance scheme is a good move

An eight-year-old cancer survivor, Breanna Fosua Addai, says the incorporation of childhood cancers into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has come as a big relief to children with cancers and their parents.

Her comment followed an announcement made by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo on Monday during the NHIS week to include childhood cancers in the NHIS benefit package.



Breanna Addai, who has been advocating for childhood cancers and hoped to become an ambassador for children with cancer first made the appeal during the inauguration of the ultra-modern 54-bed hostel built by the Rebecca Foundation for children with cancer at Korle-Bu in Accra.



She expressed gratitude saying "For years we have struggled, The cost of childhood cancer treatment, Far beyond our reach. For years we have hoped, For years we have prayed, For years we have pleaded… Include childhood cancers on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS)!



Today, what was merely a dream is becoming a reality. The hopes and dreams of the entire childhood cancer family coming to life."



Little Breanna Addai also commended Paediatric Oncology staff and associates including United Nations Children's Fund and other organizations for supporting the fight against Childhood cancer in Ghana.

"Thank you, Paediatric Oncology staff and associates all around the country. Our voice has been heard! Thank you, Mama Rebecca! Our own sweet mother! We thank you for always pushing the childhood cancer agenda," she stated.



She also applauded National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) for leading the role to expand the NHIS benefit package to include childhood cancers.



"Thank you, NHIA. Today we can smile.A cure is finally within the reach of every precious child. God bless all of you," she said.



She, therefore, called on authorities to pay much attention to childhood cancer issues in the country even though much is being done to reduce the canker.