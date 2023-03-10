0
Menu
News

Childhood killer diseases: Vaccines coming in 3 weeks – Health Minister

Child Vaccine 12 File photo

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, has assured the nation that steps are being taken for the country to take delivery of children's vaccines in three weeks' time.

According to Mr. Manu, by the end of the next three weeks, a country-wide assessment of several pediatric immunisations will be activated to help address the issue of immunisations in the country against some of the childhood killer diseases.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament Thursday, March 9, 2023, the sector minister told the House that the cedi's depreciation in the final quarter of 2022 was the cause of the ministry's inability to pay for the vaccines ahead of time.

He said the present vaccination scarcity in Ghana was widespread and promised to take urgent steps to quickly obtain the vaccines for immunisations.

Meanwhile, the Minister has also refuted claims that there have been recorded deaths amongst children from measles as a result of the shortage of vaccines in the country.

“It is important to correct the erroneous impression that there have been deaths from Measles in Ghana recently. For the avoidance of doubt, there have been no deaths from the recently recorded spike in Measles cases," he said.

The Minister stressed: “Indeed there have been no deaths since 2003 though we have recorded cases annually.”

According to the Health Minister, despite the shortage of vaccines in the country, Ghana still holds an unbeatable record of being one of the best when it comes to immunisation performance.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Go to Ukraine if you want to fight - Former Ashaiman MP tells Military
Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military