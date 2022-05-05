Childhood obesity in urban communities mostly caused by traffic congestion – Nutritionist

File photo

Dr. Tohoueno says traffic in urban communities has affected the dietary pattern of children

Most children are obese because they don’t engage in physical activities – Nutritionist



Some children use monies given them for school on unhealthy meals – Dr. Tohoueno



A Nutritionist at Nestlé Ghana, Dr. Margaret Mary Tohoueno, has stated that the heavy traffic in urban localities is one of the majority contributing factors to childhood obesity in these communities.



Dr. Tohoueno explained that the heavy traffic in urban communities causes obesity in children because it affects the way they eat, myjoyonline.com reports.



She added that because of the heavy traffic most children leave their home very early without being fed and are instead given money which they use for unhealthy food.



“Our cities are expanding and people moving from rural areas to the cities. One would wake up at dawn to drive from Tema to Accra and the traffic situation, one would have to endure before arriving in Accra and both parents are working, so they are not at home, so the kids are getting to school very early and come back very late in the evening.