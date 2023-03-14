Childhood vaccines free, not for sale – GHS cautions public

GHS Director-General, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reminded the general public that all children who missed out on their scheduled vaccination are still eligible per the national vaccination policy.

This follows the arrival of some childhood vaccines which had been in shortage into the country.



A statement issued by the GHS and signed by its Director-General, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, announcing the delivery of some childhood vaccines that have been in short supply in the country for some time now, said: “Regional cold vans have been deployed with consignments to their various regional cold rooms for onward delivery to the districts and facilities from Monday, 13 March 2023.”



The GHS also advised the public against buying these childhood vaccines as they are not for sale.

“We want to take this opportunity to advise the public against buying these vaccines. The vaccines are free and can be obtained at designated health facilities and Child Welfare Clinics (Weighing centres) across the country," the GHS said.



It entreated all “caregivers not to rush for the vaccines since the Ministry of Health has made adequate provisions for vaccines for the rest of the year and beyond.”