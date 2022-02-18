‘Childless’ woman, other traders get CCF support

The woman was gifted an amount of money to help boost her business

A 49-year-old trader, Esi Nyaniba narrates how a man dumped her because of her ‘childlessness’.

As if, that was not enough Madam Nyaniba said she has become an object of mockery in her neighborhood in Winneba because she cannot boast of a child of her own.



She said she plies a ‘boffrot’ business not only for her sustenance but also to save her the ‘embarrassment’. “I do it to console myself,” she said.



According to her, the man who intended to marry her realized she was unable to conceive in the course of their relationship. She said they consulted specialists but her husband-to-be gave up on her and left her claiming she was barren.



“We were referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital but my husband-to-be refused to go. His reason was that he has a child and therefore the problem is not from him,” she said.



Madam Nyaniba said since then life has been thorny for her. “Sometimes, when some of my neighbors insult me for being barren, I clap back at them out of frustration,” she indicated.

Crime Check Foundation (CCF) under its ‘Street Charity Series’, gave her Two Hundred Ghana cedis to enable her to expand her business.



Other beneficiaries Margaret Quaicoo, 27, who dropped out of school to hawk locally made drinks to fend for herself, received Three Hundred Ghana cedis to boost her business.



Quaicoo said she left school because life became difficult for her after the demise of her parents. The mother of three said she is unable to enroll her children in school because she cannot afford the fees.



She said the support would give her relief, as she would be able to save.



The story of Quaicoo is not different from Joyce Asare, 38, and Budi Grace, 51 who are also hawkers in Winneba.

They told the CCF team that visited the town that they lived on a hand-to-mouth basis and sometimes go to bed with an empty stomach with their children.



The Foundation gave them Three Hundred Ghana cedis and Three Hundred and Fifty Ghana cedis respectively.



The support for the beneficiaries was kind courtesy of a CCF donor in Spain, ‘One Love Family’.



The beneficiaries thanked CCF and the donor for assisting them. “May God lift you to the level you aim for. God bless you,” they said.