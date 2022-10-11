Children Love to read – A project by Rotary Club

Some participants in a picture

Source: Rotary Club

Books, they say, are your friend.

To make children love books and have books as their best friends in a digital world dominated by phones, tablets, and television is an arduous task.



It is against this backdrop that the Rotary Club of Accra-Ring Road Central, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Staines UK and the Rotary Club of Akuapem Ridge embarked on a book donation and literacy projects that took the clubs to four educational institutions, namely, Accra Girls Senior High School, La Bawaleshie Presby Primary School, The Oncology Department of the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital, and the Berekuso Cluster of Schools.



In the Rotary calendar, September is Basic Education and Literacy month and during the month, Rotarians focus programs and activities on education, and literacy, especially among children







The Rotary Club of Accra – Ring Road Central, in partnership with the Rotary Club Staines - UK, Rotaract Club of Accra-Ring Road Central and Rotary Club of Akuapim-Ridge donated a total of 1000 books to the four institutions. As part of the donation, the clubs also held reading sessions with the students of the institutions.



At the Accra Girls Senior High School, a seminar on the topic - Skills for the Future – was held and facilitated by Business Coach and Rotarian, Stephen Essien.

Speaking on the topic, Stephen Essien asked the students how they would ensure that they stand out and be part of the best, knowing that over 100,000 students graduate every year and only a few make it to the corporate world. Some of the skills shared by the students include being assertive, analytical, research-oriented, and prayerful.







Ending the Basic Education and Literacy month road trip at the Berekuso Cluster of schools, the President of the Rotary Club of Accra – Ring Road Central, Rotarian President Kobla Nyaletey recounted the evolving relationship between the Rotary Club of Accra-Ring Road Central and the Berekuso community, where the club is building a GHS 1.4m community clinic and was happy that together with partners, the club can help stock the library of the Berekuso community clinic.



He promised a long relationship with the school and expressed hope that through the seed planted, reading will become vogue again across schools in Ghana.



