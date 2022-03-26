31
Children in Accra not getting enough sleep - Kafui Dey observes

Sat, 26 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Celebrated Television personality Kafui Dey has raised serious concerns about children not getting enough sleep lately.

His emphasis has been on children in the nation’s capital of Accra.

Kafui Dey notes that the work patterns and parent's desire to beat traffic in order to be early for work make their children go through stress they should not go through at their age.

The Ghana Television (GTV) Morning Show host made this observation known in a tweet.

He said “Many children in Accra are not getting enough sleep. Work patterns of their parents cut their sleep short. Parents have to wake up early to beat traffic so the children also have no option but to wake up early too. As early as 5 AM you see children with school bags on the streets”

He also observed that “Oh and parents, please check your children’s school timetable so they don’t pack their school bags full with books of all subjects. You see children carrying very heavy saggy school bags that look they are going for pilgrimages that will last for 6 months E no good!”.





