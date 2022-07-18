Children must be protected against abuses - NCCE

National Commission for Civic Education

Source: GNA

Mr. Samuel Akolgo, the Garu District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called for the protection of children against all forms of abuse.

He said the government and major stakeholders needed to fasten strategies that would ensure children enjoyed their rights as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution and unearth their potential to contribute to societal transformation.



Speaking to some identified groups and basic school pupils at Garu in the Upper East Region, Mr. Akolgo observed that there were still some socio-cultural practices and beliefs that impeded the growth and development of children, particularly girls, in many communities and called for a change.



"Violence, abuse, exploitation, and neglect of children, which are often rooted in social, cultural and gender-related beliefs and practices, adversely affect the development of children, especially girls.



"However, Article 28 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana says that no child shall be deprived by any other person of medical treatment, education, or any other social or economic benefit by reason only of religious or other beliefs.

"This is amplified by section three of the Children's Act which states that no person shall discriminate against a child on the grounds of health status, custom, ethnic origin, rural or urban background, birth or another status, socioeconomic status, or because the child is a refugee," he said



He, therefore, called for collective efforts to address challenges confronting the development of children and create a conducive environment in homes and communities, devoid of violence, to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



The District Director also called on parents to ensure that there was a review of household chores to ensure that both their male and female children had equal rights, opportunities, and responsibilities, adding that the move would help achieve gender parity.