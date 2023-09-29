Children of the 60-year-old woman who was shot dead over witchcraft accusation seek justice for their mother

The late Musah Azaratu Poanaa

Correspondence from North East Region:

Musah Asana and Musah Hamza who lost their 60-year-old mother over witchcraft accusations in Janga in the west Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region are appealing to the security agencies to arrest the perpetrators who went into hiding after killing their mother unlawfully.



The deceased, Musah Azaratu Poanaa was shot dead by two young men identified as Sumani Abila and Sumani Fatau on Sunday, September 24, 2023, after accusing her of being a witch.



The two young men, Sumani Abila and Sumani Fatau's father (Alhassan Sumani) fell sick in the Janga community and these men accused the 60-year-old woman of being responsible for their father's sickness.



After accusing the woman of being a witch, the two young men stormed her house, dragged her out of her room, and shot her dead at the entrance of the house.



They then went into hiding after the barbaric act.

The children of the woman who was shot dead have decided not to retaliate but they are seeking justice from the police service and other security agencies in the country to investigate the case and ensure that the two young men are brought to book.



Musah Hamza who is a student nurse at the Yendi Nursing Training College in the Northern Region said the death of his mother hurts him a lot and he cannot express the pain so, he is calling on the security agencies to arrest the murderers.



"My mother was the one taking care of my school fees and everything and this is the case that they killed her, I am even wondering how to pay my second-semester school fees," Hamza lamented.



Hamza and his senior sister, Musah Asana are calling on the security agencies to launch an investigation into the case to ensure that the two young men are arrested to face the law.



"So, I am pleading with the security agencies to arrest them so that they jail them because I am feeling the pain. They should do justice to the case," Hamza added.

Hamza's senior sister also reiterated that they are expecting the police to expedite their investigations and let the laws work.



Meanwhile, the police in the region have stated that they are investigating the case.



The Musah Azaratu Poanaa was laid to rest on Monday, September 25, 2023, at the Walewale cemetery after it was deposited at the Walewale government hospital.



