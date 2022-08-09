0
Menu
News

Chilling account of how Kofi Kyinto was killed by his 28-year-old uncle in the mid-1980s

Ritual Shrine A photo of a ritual shrine

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the mid-1980s, the country woke up to the chilling details of how a nine-year-old boy, Kofi Kyinto, was brutally murdered by his 28-year-old uncle.

For many Ghanaians, the image of his uncle, Benjamin Affi, a farmer from Sefwi Bekwai, holding the severed head of his nephew, remained the most iconic mental picture they had of the incident.

Accounts of the event said that Kofi Kyinto was lured by his uncle and killed.

Even more devastating was the fact that Benjamin Affi witnessed the beheading of Kofi, his nephew.

The contracted killers, who were later apprehended and also executed, said that they were instructed by one Nana Akwasi Agyei of Akaasu to kill Kofi Kyinto.

The 1980s also recorded other major ritual killings in the same community, or its outskirts.

Some of them are:

January 1981: the body of 15-year-old Kingsley Ackaah, alias Kwame Kaya, and native of Baakrom near Sefwi Bekwai, was found without his head.

November 1981: the body of nine-year-old Kwasi Gyimah was found at the outskirts of Sefwi Bekwai without his head.

November 1984: Kwaku Nkrumah, a 65-year-old palm wine tapper of Sefwi Bekwai was found dead in the bush without his head.

May 1986: 13-year-old Akwasi Ampomaning, a schoolboy from Sukusuku near Sefwi Bekwai, was found dead with his arms missing.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.

Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:


EA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Related Articles: