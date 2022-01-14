Chinese arrested for shooting 8-year-old at Kwahu Aperadang

The suspect being led away by the police

Police had to be called in to bring order to Kwahu Aperadang in the Eastern Region after a Chinese national allegedly shot an 8-year-old boy.

According to a report by UTV, the Chinese, popularly known as Afey, was cleaning up his gun when the weapon went off, hitting the 8-year-old in the process.



The boy whose parents are neighbours to the Chinese national has been named Kwaku Mireku.



According to his mother, she heard the gunshot from a distance and was called to the scene to find her son lying in a pool of blood.



“I rushed to see my son lying in a pool of blood; he informed me that he was struck by the bullet while on his way to get water from the room. The white man told me he was rather going to our room. I picked him up and rushed him to the hospital,” the mother said.



The victim is receiving medical treatment at the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw.

Incensed by the incident, some residents reportedly massed up at the residence of the Chinese man intending to burn down the apartment.



The Divisional Police Commander for Nkawkaw, ACP Kofi Adu, called for calm, explaining to the youth that the laws will be duly applied in the matter.



The Chinese national has since been taken into police custody pending investigation while the victim is responding to treatment at the hospital.



