Chinese contractor found dead in Kwahu dam

File photo

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Chinese man whose car fell into a dam has been found dead after he went missing following the incident.

According to a Daily Guide report, the deceased, who is yet to be identified is believed to have been working as a supervisor for a construction company of some road networks in the district.

While on duty, the man is said to have slid into the dam with his car.

Based on this, a search party was dispatched to search for him but he couldn't be found even though it is believed he was trapped in the water.

Members of the traditional council in the area are said to have then performed some rituals including the pouring of libation which eventually led to the finding of the body on Sunday morning.

The body has since been deposited in the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital mortuary for further investigation.




