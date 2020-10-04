Chinese found dead at casino in Osu

File photo

A Chinese has allegedly committed suicide Friday dawn at the Casino Galaxy, located behind the Shell Filling station at the Osu Oxford Street in Accra, owned by another Chinese.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that the Chinese spent all his money on game at the casino without winning.



The GNA was told the deceased allegedly borrowed money from management of the Casino to play again in an attempt to redeem money lost but lost again.



An eyewitness said management of the Casino, therefore, allegedly locked him up in a room due to his inability to pay the borrowed money.

The GNA was told the Chinese allegedly later hanged himself in the room.



Police in Osu confirmed the incident but refused to give details, saying, investigations were ongoing.



A staff at the Casino Galaxy in an interview with the GNA also confirmed the case but failed to give details.