Chinese mining company to build airport in Upper East region

A Chinese firm has announced plans to construct an airport in the Upper East region of Ghana in order to aid business operations in the northern part of the country.

The company, Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited is a subsidiary of China’s Shandong Gold.



According to a graphic.com report, Cardinal had initially proposed the construction of an airstrip for its exclusive use in the Talensi District, where it plans to begin gold mining operations, with production due in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Instead, the company was convinced by the transport ministry to build an airport, as the region currently does not have one.



The project manager, Steve Ofori-Asamoah, said the airstrip was to facilitate the transportation of employees’ company outside the region to undertake activities in Kumasi, Accra, and Takoradi, as well as for transporting bullion.



He added the company awaits the completion of its negotiations with the government to finalize the move.

The mining company has a mining lease to undertake surface mining for 15 years in the Talensi District.



During the period, the miner hopes to excavate 150mn tonnes of ore, from which 5mn ounces of gold is expected.



