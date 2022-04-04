Chiraa SHS student found dead at Bodani Nkwanta

John Bonya is a form two student of the Chiraa Senior High School (SHS)

A 21-year-old student of Chiraa Senior High School (SHS) in the Sunyani West District of the Bono Region, was found dead, at the weekend.

John Bonya, a form two student, was found dead at Bodani Nkwanta, near Chiraa with a rope tied around the neck and the entire body.



Information gathered by the Ghanaian Times indicated that Bonya, who engaged in tricycle business (pragyia), was allegedly murdered by unknown assailants.



It is believed that the student was hired by his assailants and on reaching Bodani Nkwanta, he was attacked and murdered.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Augustine Kingsley Oppong, Regional Public Relations Officer of Police, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times.

The police, he said received a distress phone call around 11pm on Friday, from a resident of Chiraa that someone had been killed in the area.



ASP Oppong said that when the police went to the scene, they found Bonya lying in a supine position with the body tied with a rope from the head to the legs.



He said the police found marks of assault on the body, indicating he did not die a natural death.



ASP Oppong said “A medical doctor was called to examine the body after which he pronounced him dead” adding that the body has been deposited at the Regional Hospital in Sunyani for autopsy and preservation.