Choose integrity over money – Madina MP to NDC Delegates

Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu

Member of Parliament(MP) for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, has called on delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the area to choose integrity over money as the party goes to primaries to elect new Parliamentary Candidates and flagbearers.

His comes come on the back of happenings in Parliament on Friday, March 24, 2023, urging them to choose transformational leadership with integrity over transactional leadership.



To him, if the NDC wants true men and women to lead the party going into the 2024 elections and beyond, their focus should be on integrity and not money.



He made this known in a thread shared via Twitter.

“As we prepare for Parliamentary primaries in the light of what happened in Parliament recently, all delegates must resolve to choose INTEGRITY over MONEY,” he said.



Adding that “We must choose transformational leadership with integrity over transactional leadership. If we want true men and women to serve and lead us then we must collectively understand that LEADERSHIP WITH INTEGRITY IS WORTH MORE THAN MONEY”.