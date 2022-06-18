Choose the right people to lead NPP - Obiri Boahen urges delegates

NPP Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen

A Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has asked delegates to elect the right and competent personalities to occupy various positions at the national level.

Lawyer Obiri Boahen said he understands that delegates wield the power to elect persons to occupy the various positions being contested.



“But they must ensure that they elect people who are competent, dedicated, selfless, and above all, those who are capable of retaining the party to power,” he said.



He was speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He charged aspirants to run decent campaigns devoid of insults, vilification, and attacks.

The most important thing to consider he noted is for the party to come out of the conference more united and prepared for the 8-year-jinx as they have prayed for.



Meanwhile, he has disclosed that he did not contest the race because of his desire to campaign for Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who he believes can win the 2024 presidential election.



He said his agenda to have the second gentleman of the land elected as flag bearer for the NPP and subsequently President of Ghana, made him withdraw his intention to contest in the national party polls.