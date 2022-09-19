0
Chop bar operator, others paraded through streets of Nkurakan for stealing a goat

Nkurakan Stolen Goats The suspects were paraded through the town with the goats hanging around their necks

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A local eatery operator, Mary Yeboah, and a group of suspected thieves have been paraded through the streets of Nkurakan in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Mary Yeboah is alleged to have purchased stolen goats from the suspected thieves for her chop bar business.

Following their arrest, the chop bar operator and her accomplices were paraded throughout the town with the goats hanging around their necks amidst hooting and shaming from residents.

According to a report by rainbowradioonline.com, the suspects were later handed over to the Nkurakan Police who later transferred them to the Koforidua Regional Police Command for further investigations.

Meanwhile, members of the Nkurakan community have appealed for the deployment of more police officers to the town.

The appeal is on the back of growing criminal activities in the town.

GA/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
