Christable Dadzie tells story behind Ahaspora on Diaspora Link

Video Archive
Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On this episode of Diaspora Link, Diallo Sumbry sits with CEO of Ahaspora, Christabel Dadzie, as she explains the origin of the name Ahaspora, a nickname given to her by her mom.

Watch as she details the story behind Ahaspora which is a combination of "Aha" literally translated to mean "Here" in the Akan language and "spora" which is the stem of Diaspora and many interesting facts about her journey as a diaspora.

She also tells Diallo her reason for coming to Africa.

