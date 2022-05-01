Christable Dadzie tells story behind Ahaspora on Diaspora Link

On this episode of Diaspora Link, Diallo Sumbry sits with CEO of Ahaspora, Christabel Dadzie, as she explains the origin of the name Ahaspora, a nickname given to her by her mom.

Watch as she details the story behind Ahaspora which is a combination of "Aha" literally translated to mean "Here" in the Akan language and "spora" which is the stem of Diaspora and many interesting facts about her journey as a diaspora.



She also tells Diallo her reason for coming to Africa.