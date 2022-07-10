Christian Council, Ben Avle and others set to join Kingdom Equip Network in honouring Christian heroes

Keynote Speaker will be Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso

The Kingdom Equip Network has been responsible for the Ekklesia Roundtable Series, which over the years has brought together personalities like the Registrar General, Attorney General, professionals, academics and clergy of various denominations and more to discuss issues affecting Christendom.

The organization has decided to mark five years of impact by attempting to answer the penultimate question of who speaks for the church. On the 14th of July at the Assemblies of God headquarters, Ringway Estates Accra, Kingdom Equip Network will hold an event on the theme; Who Speaks for The Church. The event will feature names like Very Rev. Helena Opoku-Sarkodie as Moderator, Lawyer Ace Ankomah, Rev.Dr. Fred Deegbe formerly of the Christian Council,



The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye and Citi Media’s Bernard Avle. The Keynote Speaker will be Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso.

At this event, the Kingdom Equip Network will honor some individuals during an award segment with non-voting categories. The idea as explained by Rev. Dr. Emmanuel. K. Ansah is to honor heroes of God’s kingdom in a befitting manner. He noted that over the past years, stakeholder support has aided KEN in achieving the organization’s objectives and expressed gratitude for this support.



