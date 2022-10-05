Christian Council is a bogus institution in galamsey fight - Odike

Akwasi Addae Odike

Source: Nana Dogbe

Founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP) and a businessman, Akwasi Addae Odike has described the Christian Council of Ghana as a bogus and useless institution.

He buttresses his assertions during an interview he granted Adekye Mu Nsem breakfast show on Ahotor FM 92.3 on the Wednesday edition of the show.



The embattled politician who recently suffered a series of attacks by some unknown assailants over comments he made on Oyerepa FM in Kumasi against the Manhyia Palace on galamsey operations in the Ashanti region did not mince words when he castigated faith-based organizations as highly endemic in galamsey activities and adopting a face-saving approach to clear themselves.



He stated that the fight against the galamsey menace which was supposed to be a collective crusade has turned out to be very discriminatory in its approach due to the lack of political will by the Akufo-Addo-led government to deal ruthlessly with the activity after President Akufo Addo’s promise to put his job on the line in his quest to end illegal mining in the country when he won power in 2016.



The vociferous social commentator cautioned the religious leaders to stop engaging in the act since the end result of the Galamsey menace is irreparable and cost to the nation.



He dared the Christian Council to come out publicly and speak on the subject if they claim they are not culpable in the illegal mining activities in the country. He continued that aside from politicians and individuals engaging in the act, some notable men of God are deep-rooted in the illegal mining business.

Mr. Odike revealed that about eight hundred rivers and water bodies across the nooks and crannies of the country have been destroyed by the ravages of the Galamsey menace. He further informed the public that about $400m has been earmarked and wasted in the fight against the Galamsey menace by the government yet there have not been any major improvements to curtail the operations.



Mr Odike noted that almost all virgin forests and lands demarcated for future use have been mortgaged and sold for galamsey activities and sadly everybody is quiet whilst a few greedy and self-seeking groups and individuals whom he said are without conscience continue to deplete the environment in search of gold and diamond at the detriment of the larger population and generations yet unborn.



He took a swipe at both NDC and NPP for allowing the galamsey menace to continue despite several commitments made to curb it.



Mr. Addae Odike said he feels very livid and disturbed over the raging matter since it is a waste of the taxpayers’ money.



Furthermore, the 2016 presidential candidate of the UPP remarked that the NPP government is the most wicked political party in the country since they have reduced governance to comics and satire.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo, together with all MMDCEs and stakeholders in the mining sector are meeting at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi to review the existing measures in fighting the galamsey menace. A move the UPP leader described as highly laughable and belated.



The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor (MP) expressed surprise and shock when he toured some virgin lands which have been ravaged by Galamsey activities in the Ashanti region. The Minister later reechoed the need to outline more pragmatic-driven policies to tackle the menace.



The presidential hopeful called on churches to use their platforms to educate the masses on the harmful effects of the Galamsey activities instead of engaging in the act. To this end, Mr. Odike has challenged the Christian Council of Ghana to openly declare their stance on the fight against the galamsey operations in the country.