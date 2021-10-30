Christian businessman pays GH¢185,000 for reconstruction and upgrade of mosque

Ohene Kwame Frimpong

Source: Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah, Contibutor

A Ghanaian Christian serial investor and philanthropist, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, has donated a cash amount of GH¢185,000 to begin the construction of a Central Mosque for Muslims in Asante Akyem Agogo in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The amount constitutes 80% payment for the work valued at GH¢220,000.



Ohene Kwame Frimpong, CEO of Salt Media GH, made the donation at a ceremony in Agogo on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in the presence of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.



The gesture was described as a noble and remarkable religious obligation by Muslim clerics at the event.



The Agogo Central Mosque, an important place of worship for the Muslim communities in the district is to be expanded to a one storey building at a cost of GH¢220,000 - an amount which will be fully paid for by the generous business magnate, Ohene Kwame Frimpong.



According to the contractors, the project is scheduled to be completed in 4 months.



The National Chief Imam commended Ohene Kwame Frimpong for the kind gesture and also prayed for him. The National Chief Imam also took the opportunity to pray for the community and the nation.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong is an astute serial entrepreneur with many business lines to his credit.



The young Ghanaian investor owns and runs the SALT Media Group — owners of SALT FM in Agogo in the Ashanti Region, May Day Entertainment and Saltfmonline.com.



Ohene Kwame Frimpong is the Executive Chairman of Wealthbridge Limited, the owners of the famous Kub's Original Bofrot Puff Puff where he is the majority shareholder.



Ohene Kwame Frimpong is also a philanthropist who takes care of hundreds of students, orphans, aged, and widows each year through the Smart Frimpong Foundation.



