Christians admonished to be patient with God’s promises

Source: GNA

Pastor Selasi Amedeka, the Resident Minister of the Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC), in Takoradi, has admonished Christians to have faith and be patient while waiting on God for his promises.

He said as Christians, it was prudent to trust the Lord to fulfil his promises at his own appointed time no matter how long it took.



Pastor Selasi was speaking on the theme, “Patience” with a reference to the scriptures from James 5:7-8.



He expressed worry over scenarios where some Christians instead of waiting for the manifestation of the promises of God, turned to do things at their own will, only to suffer the negative consequences later in their lives.



Pastor Amedeka said: “Christians need to have faith in God and believe in him to do what he has promised us no matter the circumstances we find ourselves in.



Your redeemer is not dead so you must remain resolute and keep trusting Him for He will appear at the right time when you do not expect.”

Pastor Selasi referred to the story of ‘Hannah’ in the Bible, who persisted in prayers and waited upon the Lord for the gif of a child, till God granted her request, as a form encouragement to Christians.



He encouraged Christians to persist in prayer when they had asked God for a breakthrough and the answer had been delayed.



He advised the youth, especially the unmarried in the church, to be patient and not rush into relationships and eventually marriages, which could turn sour contrary to their aspirations.



He stated that although it would take time to witness the purpose and promises of God in one’s lives, Christians needed to have the stamina to be able to endure to the end, when things would fall into their rightful places.