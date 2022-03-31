4
Christians must eschew laziness

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: GNA

Apostle Prophet Dr Francis Kwadwo Owusu, Founder and General Overseer, Anointing Prayer and Evangelistic Ministry (APEM), in Tema has asked Christians to embrace hard work to improve their socio-economic circumstances.

In a sermon, Apostle Prophet Dr Owusu encouraged the populace to work hard and have faith in God, believing that everything will work out for good.

He stated that praying to God for prosperity would be fruitless if Christians did not “fold up their sleeves and put their shoulders on the wheel.”

According to Apostle Prophet Dr Owusu, Christians could only increase in grace and goodness if they constantly strived for attainable goals while believing God for divine assistance in all their endeavours.

“In this rapidly changing world, we must anticipate obstacles that will try to hold back our objectives in life, but as Christians we must remain focused and unafraid,” he said.

As explained by Apostle Prophet Dr Owusu, the “Bible frowns on idleness and extols the qualities of hard effort,” which God Himself showed by working for six days and rested just one day.

The General Overseer asked the populace especially Christians to have faith in God and work hard for the betterment of the country.

