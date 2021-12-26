Christians must learn to forgive - Reverend Kissi

The Reverend, Frank Kissi

Source: GNA

The Reverend Frank Kissi, Second Minister of the Community Nine Redemption Congregation, Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), has urged Christians to emulate Christ and forgive people who hurt them in diverse ways.

Rev. Kissi, in a Boxing Day message on the theme: “Stephen in the steps of Jesus,” noted that just as Stephen and Jesus Christ, people who professed Christ must also be willing and prepared to forgive others even though it might be difficult.



He added that “we must be prepared to forgive our spouses, children, friends, colleagues, and friends, among others, who inflict pain, challenges and troubles on our ways.”



Rev Kissi stated that Christ and Stephen prayed for their enemies even at the point of death and in accordance with I Peter 3:9, Christians must not pay evil with evil.



Touching on other qualities to be emulated from Stephen and Jesus Christ, he said there was the need for Christians to desire to have the Holy Spirit or the presence of God in their lives in every situation.

He also called for believers to surrender and commit all their beings to God in good or bad times.



Meanwhile, the church service was also used for the confirmation of some 18 adolescents and young people into the faith of the Presbyterian Church and the Redemption Congregation, Tema Community nine.



Rev. Samuel Anang Ofoli, Minister-in-charge of the church, in the confirmation service, led the confirmands to recite the vows, promising to follow the tenets of Christianity and church while eschewing worldly and unacceptable moral activities.



The confirmands, dressed in white, received a bible, membership cards, and devotional materials each after successfully going through the service and reciting their personalized bible quotations.