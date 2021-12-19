Christians should be law-abiding citizens

Methodist Church of Ghana

Source: GNA

Very Reverend Henry De-Graft Appiah, the Superintendent Minister in charge of the Assin Ngresi Unit of the Methodist Church Ghana, has charged Christians to comply with the laws of the land to avoid trouble ahead of the Christmas festivities.

He said Christmas, being a religious festival, should be celebrated devoid of indiscipline on the roads, indiscriminate firing of firecrackers, duping innocent citizens, and many more.



The pre-Christmas message was delivered on the theme ''Bless is the fruit of thy womb''.



He said if all Christians and non- Christians obeyed the laws of the land, crime-related issues would decrease in the country, thereby making the country peaceful.



Very Rev Appiah urged the rich in the society to go to the aid of the aged, children, and marginalised to appreciate God's benevolence towards humanity as Jesus Christ went about doing good.

Furthermore, he encouraged Christians to give cheerfully even to their enemies as well, to exhibit the beauty of Christmas.



He charged Christians not to let their guards down with regards to observance of all Covid-19 safety protocols and encouraged those yet to take the jab, to do so quickly to avoid contracting the virus.



Rev Appiah told the congregants to eschew hatred among themselves, and rather forge ahead to live lives worthy of emulation.