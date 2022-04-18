Christians speak on the relevance of Jesus' death, resurrection

Christians celebrate Christ's resurrection

Christians across the world celebrated Easter to mark the death and resurrection of their Lord Jesus Christ.



According to the Holy Book - Bible - the sins of humanity were paid on the cross by Jesus and his resurrection signifies eternal life for those who believe in Him.



As part of the Easter celebration, GhanaWeb team toured some churches in Dzorwulu to witness how Christians were commemorating their saviour's death and resurrection.



One of the interviewees told the news team that, Easter celebration gives her hope and the reason to be confident in all her endeavours because Jesus died with her iniquities.

She continued that Easter marks a new beginning in her life as well.



"I actually believe that it is a new year for us as Christians, a great significance as a Christian where my saviour has arisen. He died with my infirmities, diseases, filth and iniquities...It's a season for me to walk taller, with boldness, and confidence to know that every facet of my life is going to be excellent and victorious," She said.



Another interviewee noted that after socializing in church, he would treat himself to food to commemorate the day.



"I am celebrating it quite simple right here at the Empowerment Worship Center. That's how we celebrate with family and friends, we fellowship together...after the third service, I am going to have lunch," he said.



