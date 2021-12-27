Christians urged to avoid crowded places

Reverend George Bright Gyamfi

Source: GNA

The Presbyterian Church Minister for Ramseyer Congregation in Baakokrom, Koforidua, Reverend George Bright Gyamfi, has admonished congregants to avoid crowded places during the festive season of Christmas.

He described crowded places as COVID-19 prone areas, adding that going to those places would enhance the spread of the virus.



Rev. Gyamfi in an address to congregants on said the government was doing its best to eradicate the spread of the virus, however, citizens must play their roles as well.



Christmas is a season of love, sharing of gifts, and connecting with families and friends, hence, a lot of programs and activities are organized during the season which connects to New Year.



However, for the past year, the celebration of Christmas has taken another turn globally because of the COVID-19 outbreak.



In Ghana, most public places that host a huge number of people such as beaches have been closed down.

Rev. Gyamfi indicated that the church building was quite small to host a huge number of people on December 31, 2021, the last night of the year.



Thus, he said arrangements were being made to move church service on December 31 to a plain ground to ensure that social distancing is observed.



The church gifted over 150 congregants from age 12 and above presents that included tins of mackerels, rice, and biscuits.



Ms Dorcas Opoku, the Clerk of Session, speaking on the theme, “Christ the Savior is born,” said, “the birth of Jesus Christ gives Christians the assurance of a reunion with God as seen in the book of Hebrews.”



She said it is expected of Christians to have faith in Jesus Christ and walk according to the word of God enshrined in the Holy Bible.