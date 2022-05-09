0
Menu
News

Christians urged to be steadfast and love each other—Rev Yevu

1.21471442 Reverend Alexander Yevu delivering a message to a congregation

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: GNA

Reverend Alexander Yevu, the Logba-Alakpeti District Pastor of the Apostolic Church, Ghana, has urged Christians to be steadfast and love each other as commanded by God.

He says ‘loving and doing good to others is better than riches.’

He said although there were forces all-over, if they followed God with truth, they would be protected and provided with their needs.

Rev. Yevu, spoke on the theme: " Rescue the Perishing" to climax the Apostolic National Women’s Week celebration at Logba-Alakpeti in the Afadzato-South District of the Volta Region.

He advised the congregants to live lifestyles worthy of emulation to compel non-Christians to convert to Christianity.

Rev. Yevu also admonished them to stop moving from one prayer centre to the other looking for salvation since God was within them.

Mrs. Grace Wormenor, the Logba-Alakpeti District Women Leader of the Apostolic Church, called on them to unite and pray for the parish and the needy in society and advised the congregation to detest wishing ill-will for fellow human beings.

She asked the congregants to "taste and see that the Lord is good," in reference to Psalm 34:9.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
Kofi Adomah reveals three jobs he turned down
The story of the young Ghanaian graduate making millions out of trash and waste
23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards: Full list of winners
Meet Ghana's first female Supreme Court Judge and only lady Speaker of Parliament
GPRTU to increase fares by 30% on May 13
‘Refined’ Sarkodie tastes better – Abena Korkor
Rev. Owusu Bempah releases ‘strange’ prophecy about 2024 elections
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng
General Ankrah's justification for Nkrumah's overthrow