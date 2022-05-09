Christians urged to be steadfast and love each other—Rev Yevu

Reverend Alexander Yevu delivering a message to a congregation

Source: GNA

Reverend Alexander Yevu, the Logba-Alakpeti District Pastor of the Apostolic Church, Ghana, has urged Christians to be steadfast and love each other as commanded by God.

He says ‘loving and doing good to others is better than riches.’



He said although there were forces all-over, if they followed God with truth, they would be protected and provided with their needs.



Rev. Yevu, spoke on the theme: " Rescue the Perishing" to climax the Apostolic National Women’s Week celebration at Logba-Alakpeti in the Afadzato-South District of the Volta Region.



He advised the congregants to live lifestyles worthy of emulation to compel non-Christians to convert to Christianity.

Rev. Yevu also admonished them to stop moving from one prayer centre to the other looking for salvation since God was within them.



Mrs. Grace Wormenor, the Logba-Alakpeti District Women Leader of the Apostolic Church, called on them to unite and pray for the parish and the needy in society and advised the congregation to detest wishing ill-will for fellow human beings.



She asked the congregants to "taste and see that the Lord is good," in reference to Psalm 34:9.