Christians urged to rely on God’s promises

File photo

Source: GNA

Christians have been urged to position themselves strategically in identifying with the purposes and promises of God for their prayers to be answered timely.

Pastor Borngreat Amedeka Selasi, Resident Minister of the Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) in Takoradi, made the call during a sermon in church.



He was speaking on the topic:”The Significance of the Birth Place of Jesus to the Believer” during the climax of the Church’s Christmas Convention.



According to him, “where you are is not a problem before God, but the most important thing is how you position yourself for God to meet you and use you.”



He said though Mary and Joseph were not wealthy people, but with their humble beginning, God was able to make his promises come true by using them to bring the Messiah to save mankind from their sins.



He urged Christians not to despise the small beginnings but position themselves at the right location awaiting God’s time and plans for their lives.

“Keep your hope alive, trust God, develop yourself and become better,” he stated.



He noted that though Christians were working towards making wealth, it was not worthy to exchange their souls or engage in dubious means of acquiring wealth without the fear of God.



He commended the members who supported others in the church but encouraged them to find others in need of assistance.



However, he also cautioned the members who received help from the other members to be trustworthy and hard-working to be able to make use of the support given them.